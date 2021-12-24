“HEINOUS CRIME”: Former Taxi Cab Union pres. killed in driveway

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Leon Griffin, the husband of Social Services Minister Melanie Griffin, was shot and killed while sitting in his car in front of his home in Winton Meadows last night.

Griffin, former president of the Bahamas Taxicab Union, was reportedly found by the former Yamacraw MP shortly before 8pm.

Assistant Superintendent Audley Peters told the media that the incident appeared to be a robbery based on preliminary evidence but added it was not conclusive.

In a statement, Prime Minister Philip Davis expressed shock over Griffin’s killing.

“I am shocked and deeply saddened to hear of the brutal homicide of Leon Griffin, the husband of my colleague and friend in front of their home tonight,” Davis said.

“I express my condolences to Melanie, his children, and the wider family.

“I ask for our supporters and all citizens across the length and breadth of our country to pray for the repose of his soul, to pray for Melanie and the family.

Davis added: “I pledge to use all the resources of the state to resolve this heinous crime.”