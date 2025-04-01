Heineken Unveils ‘Jet Lager’: A Refreshing Welcome for Travelers at LPIA

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Commonwealth Brewery Limited (CBL) is proud to announce the launch of its latest Heineken campaign initiative, Jet Lager. The unique initiative debuted at Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA), transforming the arrival experience into an opportunity for travelers to enjoy Heineken’s world-renowned refreshing beer.

Consumer feedback highlights Heineken’s crisp, refreshing taste as the perfect transition from work to quality time with friends. Beyond the happy hour moment, Jet Lager builds on this idea by bringing that same sense of relaxation to the airport. Designed to ease travel fatigue, the promotion helps travelers shake off stress and start their trip feeling refreshed.

Passengers landing in Nassau showed their boarding pass for a free Heineken draught and a discount voucher. The discount was based on the time difference between their departure city and Nassau; every hour of jet lag earned a 10% discount on their next Heineken purchase at any 700 Wines & Spirits location across The Bahamas.

Markita Stubbs, Heineken Brand Manager at CBL said, “The Bahamas is synonymous with relaxation and premium experiences, making it the ideal setting for this campaign, as Nassau’s LPIA, serves as the gateway to paradise, welcoming travelers from around the world who are looking to unwind and enjoy a world-class destination.”

Andre Woldt, Marketing Director at Commonwealth Brewery Ltd, shared his excitement about the campaign, “Heineken has always had a strong connection to travel, sports, and lifestyle. Available in 193 countries, Heineken is the most international beer globally, and this campaign is a natural fit within our global brand strategy.” He continued, “We see Jet Lager as more than just an activation — introducing Heineken in ways that create memorable and meaningful brand experiences not just in bars, but in airports, hotels, and – with Heineken 0.0 – in high-traffic travel hubs, turning fatigue into feeling refreshed. And that’s where Jet Lager comes in, transforming your travel experience from ‘ugh’ to ‘ahh.’”

Jet Lager is just the beginning of Heineken’s innovative approach to redefining premium experiences across The Bahamas. By turning moments of travel fatigue into opportunities for refreshment, the brand continues to deliver on its promise of quality, balance, and enjoyment—anytime, anywhere. The campaign extends beyond just travelers. Bahamians can also participate through an in-store promotion at 700 Wines & Spirits locations, where customers have an opportunity to win an Island Getaway for two.