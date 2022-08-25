Heavy duty operator accused of impregnating 13-year-old granted $15K bail

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A Supreme Court justice has set bail at $15,000 for a 20-year-old heavy operator accused of impregnating a 13-year-old girl.

Supreme Court Justice Deborah Fraser also set bail conditions for Jakyle Barry to wear an ankle monitor, and report weekly to a police station.

Barry, 20, was arraigned in Magistrate’s Court last week on 11 counts of unlawful sexual intercourse stemming from an alleged sexual relationship with a young girl that started in August 2021 when she was 12 years old and continued until July 2022.

He was reportedly arrested after it was discovered the 13-year-old girl was six months pregnant.

Barry was remanded to prison following his arraignment on August 15 and subsequently filed a bail application to the Supreme Court.

He was represented by Ian Cargill at the Supreme Court hearing on Tuesday.