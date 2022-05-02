HEATED: Coral Harbour residents assoc. meeting ends abruptly after tense exchange with pro-pine clearing group

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A Coral Harbour residents association meeting to discuss matters related to the clearing of Pine woodlands off Carmichael Road, ended abruptly yesterday after some residents and supporters of the clearing became impassioned and got into a heated exchange with Bahamas National Trust (BNT) Executive Director Eric Carey.

Carey, an invited guest speaker who was poised to answer residents’ questions and concerns, explained that the clearing of pine trees in the area has a devastating effect on the environment.

But several supporters challenged Carey and asked why migrants who have cleared land for decades have not been made to stop or why the government or environmentalists did not challenge wealthy developers who have done the same for housing developments.

Carey made clear that the legal or illegal removal of pine trees impacts the environment, but in the case of Bahamians seeking to utilize Crown Land, one illegal act does not justify another.

He said they should seek proper approval.

“I don’t know what the exact impact is, but from my perspective, any illegal action on the environment is of concern to me, any amount,” he said.

“I don’t quantify if someone does that little bit of illegal stuff, it is the same in my mind – it doesn’t make a difference.

One apparent supporter of the clearing said the individuals seeking to utilize the Crown Land intend to replace every pine tree removed with trees that can contribute to a “carbon neutral footprint” such as onion trees, banana trees, and “things that you can eat.”

“So, even though it may have a negative outlook now in this present time as you gradually move into the future that wrong will be corrected into a right,” he said.

But Carey said their objective could be achieved while following the rules and regulations as part of a civilized and democratic society.

The meeting organizer tried to regain order and said the meeting was for residents to discuss the impact on the community and not the government providing or restricting Crown Land for those who wished to utilize the land.

A woman, who did not provide her name, asked what made the clearing legal or illegal when areas such as Pinewood, Nassau Village and other areas were cleared.

Carey explained that in Pinewood, private land was utilized that went through an approval process.

Another resident of Coral Harbour said he understood that little had happened in response to the complaints of residents about illegal dwellings and while he empathized with individuals taking matters into their own hands after having no success via the proper channels, the illegal removal of the pine woodlands was not the way.

“All I want to know is if it is right,” he asked.

“I hear you concerns that this one has been doing it so long and that one been doing it so long. Bahamian people hear me, I feel you. It still does not give us a right. We’ve got to do things the right way.”

As some pro-clearing members of the crowd got more impassioned and became to shout at Carey and others, the organizer advised that the meeting would be shut down and picked up in another forum where residents.

This did not stop some supporters from continuing discussions on the sidelines.

Attorney Maria Daxon said her issue and the concern of farmers who wish to utilize the land is Bahamians being denied access and being treated as second-class citizens.

She said: “Listen, the Bahamian people are not going to stand for this any longer. We are going to go, we are going to clean, and we are going to possess it and then we are going to apply to the government.

She said when the government successfully moves illegal dwellers, Bahamians will relocate and farm there, but until then “we ain’t going nowhere”.

Selathiel Thompson said that when subdivisions of Coral Harbour were developed pine trees were taken down and the environment was impacted.

Turning to supporters, he said power does not reside with the elected officials, but with the people.

Meanwhile, Coral Harbour resident Van Burrows said she was concerned for the well-fields and said with the clearing of the area residents are concerned are the area and their homes becoming devalued.

“We just want them to know that the properties; it should be regulated and I think the government needs to come out and take care of this issue,” she said.