“Healthy, Wealthy and Wise” program attracts one-sixth of company

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Over 100 enthusiastic National Insurance Board (NIB) employees spanning three islands recently committed to becoming more “Healthy, Wealthy and Wise”.

Over the course of eight weeks, NIB staff based on Andros, Grand Bahama and New Providence learned about taking care of their overall well-being and how doing so influences every aspect of their lives. A regular week for participants transformed into “Meatless Monday”, “Testing Tuesday”, “Water Wednesday”, “Touchdown Thursday”, “Fruitful Friday”, “Salad Saturday” and “Sugarless Sunday”.

The initiative also featured a “Biggest Loser” challenge, which was led by a cohort of experienced and diversely skilled fitness trainers within NIB.

Chairperson of the wellness initiative Sonovia Campbell underscored that NIB’s “Healthy, Wealthy and Wise” program featured a wide range of activities from beginning to end.

“Our committee members were sure to come up with engaging ways to keep participants enthusiastic and committed to making it to the program’s finish line,” she said.

“By starting participants off with health screenings, they were made aware of their current standings. The blood pressure, glucose, weight and body mass index (BMI) results recorded also gave everyone a better idea about what areas they may need to pay extra attention to.

“Looking back at the success of the program, we see just how important each aspect was. From the initial and final health screening, to the health talks and fitness classes that came in between, each part of the program played an integral role in the reach of our ultimate goal: encouraging staff to live a healthier lifestyle that can improve their quality of life.

“The benefits of our efforts are not only seen in our personal lives but our careers too. We extend special thanks to Mrs Linda Jarett, our broker from Star General Insurance, for her guidance and contributions, and to our sponsors for their generous donations.”

Presentations included “Healthy Eating Habits” by Brianne Pritchard; “You and Your Financial Health” by Odia Gaskin of Fidelity Bank; “Mental Wellness — The Whole You!” by Dr Wendy Fernander; “Nutrition — A Holistic Approach” by Dr Ann Rolle; and “Your Wellness is EVERYTHING” by Cherrylee Pinder of C P Training and Consulting Service.

Clarice Lewis, one of NIB’s Grand Bahama program organizers, echoed Campbell. She highlighted the excitement brought when dance exercise instructor Shylock came in twice a week and taught the participants new moves.

“Since the start of our wellness initiative, many of the staff members have changed to a healthier way of life. They are trying their best to eat better and exercise regularly. We are very grateful for this wellness initiative brought on by the National Insurance Board. This was a great start to encourage us to make healthier choices,” said Lewis.

She added: “This wellness initiative was necessary in helping us get our mind and bodies together, and it came during a time when we all needed a recharge. I hope that this becomes an annual program.”

NIB will continue spreading awareness with monthly seminars. Upcoming initiatives to further encourage staff to take on healthier lifestyle habits include and another “Biggest Loser” challenge at the end of the year, breakfast fruit distributions and health-related email blasts.