HEALTH UPGRADE: New hospital facilities planned for NP & GB; renovations for Family Island clinics

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A new six-story, 96,000 square-foot tower will be constructed at Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) in the upcoming fiscal period, according to Minister of Health Renward Wells, who said the facility will increase capacity and enhance the medical service delivery system.

The multi-story medical, surgical, maternal and child health tower construction is expected to cost $55 million.

“The tower will enhance the service delivery model, increase the service capacity and expand the scope of services provided with limited disruption to service delivery,” Wells said in Parliament yesterday during his contribution to the 2021/2022 budget debate.

“The tower will also provide easy access and flow of patients on the inpatient wards that accommodate primary users of the Intensive Care, Neonatal Intensive Care Units and operating theatres.”

The new construction is expected to house a new obstetrics and gynecology ward, children’s ward, surgical and medical wards, private hospital boarding rooms, ancillary services and even a helipad to transport emergency cases.

Diggiss and Associates, supported by architectural and engineering firm the BECK Group, devised plans for the tower.

The tower’s design will make it smart, climate-resilient and green energy efficient, according to Wells.

He said: “We heard the cries of our patients, the Bahamian people, for better facilities to accommodate, treat and assist our expecting mothers to bring their children into this world and with this new edifice, this new six-story tower, we in the FNM (Free National Movement) will have delivered.

“I look forward to cutting the ribbon in the upcoming new term of the FNM,” he added, referring to the upcoming general election.

The minister also announced the government will commence construction of a new four-level, climate-resilient hospital on Grand Bahama on the Rand Memorial Hospital site.

The BECK Group was also engaged to design that hospital.

The price tag to rebuild Rand Memorial is estimated at $35 million, including furniture, fixtures and equipment, as well as other IT-related costs.

Wells said: “Very soon, the construction of the four-level tower will allow for inpatient services to be removed from the ground floor to second, third and fourth-story floors.

“In the event…of another major disaster, Mr Speaker, healthcare services would not have to be displaced as was the case after Hurricane Dorian.”

The new tower is slated to have a five-foot foundation height above ground to ensure non-flooding and boast all services in one facility.

“In addition, the new tower will eliminate the need for PHA (Public Hospitals Authority) to pay the current rental fees of $1,025,916 annually,” Wells continued.

“These fees are paid to house offsite clinical, administrative and support services that are currently needed in the Grand Bahama health sector.”

The hospital is expected to be completed within 24 months.

Wells said the renovations and new construction will enhance bed space throughout the nation’s healthcare sector.

New clinics that meet the EDGE standard — a minimum 20 percent less energy, waters and embodied energy in materials — will be built on Black Point, Exuma; Mangrove Cay, Andros; Fresh Creek, Andros; Rock Sound, Eleuthera; and Smith’s Bay, Cat Island, the minister added.

Planned renovations and expansion of clinics at Abaco Primary Health Care Centre; Miriam Green Clinic, South Andros; the Bimini Clinic; and the Deadman’s Cay, Long Island, Clinic are expected to cost just under $20 million.