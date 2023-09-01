Health Professions Council launches new app

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Health Professions Council (HPC) is proudly unveiling an innovative app that aims to enhance patient care and safety while streamlining the professional registration and accreditation processes.

The new app will allow licensees to track the registration and renewal application process, facilitate online payments and provide the public with the latest gazette of accredited professionals.

“Our goal is to position The Bahamas at the forefront of health profession advancements,” said the HPC Chairperson, Dr Richard Knowles.

“This is a significant step towards a more connected and effective healthcare system, and we look forward to seeing its positive impacts on patient care and safety.”

As the regulator for 11 distinctive health professions, from acupuncture therapy to radiography, the HPC is an esteemed statutory body committed to regulating and advancing health professions throughout The Commonwealth of The Bahamas.

Building on this expertise, the Council has developed an app that is expected to bring unprecedented ease and transparency to professionals regulated by the HPC.

“The app streamlines registration, renewal, and even online payment processes,” explained the project manager.

“This means that professionals can now access their registration status, lodge new applications, renew licenses, and make payments more efficiently, all while receiving real-time notifications at each stage.”

This step aligns with the Council’s vision of being a more structured and robust regulator, promoting both accountability and efficiency.

By digitizing traditionally paper-based processes, the HPC says it is laying the foundation for enhanced observability, accessibility, and reliability of crucial professional data.

“I’m really excited about the potential of this new app to simplify things for our registrants,” said Bernadette Ellis, Registrar of the Health Professions Council.

“Our goal is to expedite document uploads and reviews, ensuring a more seamless experience for professionals seeking registration. Additionally, the app will empower council members to efficiently review applications, making our committee processes more accessible and responsive to the needs of our diverse professionals.”

Ellis added: “With technology being so important now, this app will help them send in their applications and documents much easier. It means they won’t have to send in lots of papers at first, and we can get back to them faster with any updates.”

One of the app’s unique aspects is its provision for public access to essential registration data. While maintaining privacy, the app allows the general public to verify the registration status of healthcare practitioners, instilling confidence in their adherence to the Council’s guidelines.

“Our primary target is to enhance the experience for registered healthcare professionals,” the project manager continued.

“However, we recognize that this innovation has broader benefits, creating a ripple effect that benefits consumers and the overall healthcare landscape.”

With this app, the HPC is setting a new standard for the integration of technology and healthcare regulation, ushering in a future of enhanced communication, accountability, and patient-centric care.

“Our goal is to empower professionals with a tool that not only simplifies their journey through the regulatory process but also ensures compliance with the highest standards,” the project manager added.