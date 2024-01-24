Health officials say suspected Covid-19 outbreak at RBDF Inagua base is “under control”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Health Minister Dr. Michael Darville has confirmed that additional testing is being done at the Royal Bahamas Defense Force (RBDF) Inagua Base to determine whether or not nearly one dozen officers are Covid19 positive.

Dr. Darville confirmed that 11 RBDF officers are suspected of having Covid19; however, he asserted that health officials have the situation under control.

Eyewitness News was told by the Administrator for Inagua, Herman Gilbert, that “ ‘a few,’ officers tested positive with one of them experiencing symptoms.”

Gilbert explained that the cases were imported by the officers who work monthly rotation shifts on the island.

There has been a rise in Covid 19 since the beginning of 2024 with on death recorded for the year, according to health officials.