Health Ministry dismisses COVID rise fears, 56 cases recorded in June

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- The Ministry of Health and Wellness has refuted claims that COVID-19 cases are on the rise, noting in a statement that The Bahamas recorded 56 confirmed cases last month.

According to the statement by Ministry of Health and Wellness, The Bahamas has averaged less than three positive cases in the past 28 days.

“There is a communication circulating on social media purporting that there are currently thousands of COVID-19 known cases in New Providence. This has led many people to believe that COVID-19 cases are rising,” the Ministry of Health and Wellness noted.

It’s statement continued, “It is noteworthy to mention that the Director-General of the World Health Organization, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus declared on May 5th, 2023, that COVID-19 is no longer a public health emergency. In other words, COVID-19 is an “established and ongoing health issue which is no longer a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC).” With this in mind, the Ministry of Health and Wellness advises the public that COVID-19 continues to be a global threat. This means it is still in our midst, and will continue to regularly occur in our communities. COVID-19 now behaves like any other viral illness experienced such as Influenza or the flu.”

According to the Ministry, currently, there is an overall downward trend in the number of

Currently, there is an overall downward trend in the number of RT-PCR COVID-19 confirmed cases in The Bahamas for 2023. It was also noted that in, the most recent complete month for comparison, there were only 56 confirmed cases.

“The data clearly shows that there is an overall and definitive decline in the number of COVID-19 cases for 2023. A closer examination of the number of positive cases over the past twenty-eight (28) days indicates that The Bahamas has averaged less than three cases per day over this period with no increases. Members of the public are continually encouraged to manage COVID-19 by adhering to the proven public health measures like regular hand washing, sanitization and social distancing,” the Ministry noted.

Super Value’s president, Rupert Roberts told Eyewitness News yesterday that concerns over a rise in COVID-19 cases have prompted him to urge the supermarket chain’s staff to wear facemasks.