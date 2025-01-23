Health Minister: ‘No fentanyl epidemic in country’

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Health Minister Dr. Michael Darville asserted Thursday afternoon that the country is not grappling with a Fentanyl epidemic, although he raised concerns about the “possibility in some concerns of fentanyl-related deaths in country.”

Darville spoke to reporters days after local psychiatrist Dr. David Allen noted that fentanyl-related deaths are up to 15 in country.

Allen further expressed concerns about a pending epidemic as he referenced the escalating fentanyl related-death toll in the United States that U.S. officials have described as devastating.

Darville noted that he intends to meet with Dr. Allen on the issue.