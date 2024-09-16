Health Minister addresses flooding concerns at new hospital construction site

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Health Minister Dr. Michael Darville sought to quell flooding concerns from residents as it relates to the construction of a $290 million dollar hospital in the Stapledon Gardens community.

Darville noted, “The area where the flooding is taking place is not exactly to the site of where the construction will be.”

He also stressed that sewerage and flooding mitigations will be implemented during the construction of the new public healthcare facility.

Darville made those comments as he revealed that government “is progressing steadily to meet the requirements for the Chinese exim bank.”

Darville is hopeful that officials will break ground on where the hospital could be built, although he could provide a timeline as to when that will happen.

Government received the Environmental Clearance Certificate, which Darville asserts will make way for “land preparations that will meet the environment code.”