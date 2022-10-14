Health confirms first cholera case in five years

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Ministry of Health and Wellness (MOHW) on Thursday reported the first case of cholera in the country in five years.

In an official press statement, the Ministry of Health & Wellness verified that a 52-year-old Bahamian male, now in New Providence, had a history of recent travel and was diagnosed with the diarrhoeal infection after doctors ran lab tests.

The report noted that the man is being treated and is in stable condition and that cholera is not naturally or typically found in The Bahamas. However, the MOHW is encouraging the public to, ‘use and drink safe water, and to wash hands before preparing food and after using the lavatory.’

The Pan-American Health Organization, this week also turned their attention to cholera in the region after an outbreak in Haiti, where cases are mounting after three years of them being cholera-free.

Cholera is the most recent member to join the list of ailments plaguing the region, trailing behind the COVID-19 pandemic, monkeypox, and polio. PAHO Director, Dr. Carissa F. Etienne in a speech Wednesday said that they are currently working to address the health emergency in Haiti and that in the meantime countries should be on their guard.

“Cholera’s resurgence in Haiti is a reminder of how quickly diseases can spread. After all, a few months ago, Haiti was on the verge of being declared cholera-free,” she said.

PAHO is strongly recommending that Pan-American countries strengthen health monitoring systems for early detection of cholera and to ‘update their preparedness and response plans as well as ‘to continue efforts and reinforce actions to improve water and sanitation quality and conditions.’

The release from the Ministry of Health and Wellness recommends that people experiencing cholera symptoms; profuse watery diarrhea, vomiting, thirst, leg cramps, restlessness and irritability, to seek medical help as soon as possible.

The disease usually takes 12 hours to five days to manifest after consuming contaminated food or water, according to the report.