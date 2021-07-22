HEADS UP: Prime minister to speak on public health measures amid rising COVID cases

PM hints at focus on New Providence cases

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — As new coronavirus cases continue to rise in recent days, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis yesterday foreshadowed an upcoming announcement on public health measures.

He is expected to give a national address on Sunday.

This comes after new coronavirus cases climbed to the triple digits over the holiday weekend and the healthcare sector sees additional strains.

“To restore our economy and our country, more Bahamians must be vaccinated,” the prime minister said during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Margaritaville Beach Resort and Fins-Up Water Park at the Pointe.

“In the coming days, I will have more to say about our public health measures and vaccines in response to the increase in cases, mostly in New Providence.

“I once again implore everyone to abide by the public health measures.”

Health officials confirmed 95 new cases of COVID-19 in The Bahamas on Tuesday, taking the number of cases in the country to 13,781.

Of those cases, 77 were on New Providence, seven on Grand Bahama, one on Abaco, two on Bimini and Cat Cay, four on Eleuthera and four on Exuma.

Up to Tuesday, there were 1,264 active cases and 92 people in hospital — 70 moderately ill and 13 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Health Minister Renward Wells has said the increase in COVID cases is a result of the Independence Day Holiday, indicating the uptick is normal after major holidays.

The country continues to await the delivery of an additional 33,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and some 57,330 doses of the Pfizer vaccine through the COVAX facility.

The US is also slated to donate a tranche of AstraZeneca doses from its surplus, though quantity and dates have yet to be announced.