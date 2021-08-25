HEAD-TO-HEAD POLLING: Minnis edges out Davis on latest polling

PM’s approval rating at 47 percent

73 percent of participants between 18 and 24 do not favor Davis as PM

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The latest polling data from Bahamian research firm Intel Cay shows that Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis’ approval rating stands at 47 percent, outperforming Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Leader Philip Brave Davis when comparing the two leaders head-to-head.

A total of 2,502 participants took part in the survey.

Participants were asked to select their “feeling if the below leadership candidate was elected and became prime minister”.

Sixteen percent of participants responded that they were “excited” about Minnis’ leadership as prime minister, and 31 percent responded that they were “optimistic” about it — a combined favorable response of 47 percent.

Conversely, 26 percent of participants said they felt concerned about the Free National Movement (FNM) leader as the next prime minister, and 27 percent said they were “scared”, reflecting a 53 percent unfavorable response.

Of Davis, 12 percent of participants said they were excited about him as the next prime minister, while another 18 percent said they were optimistic, for a 30 percent approval rating.

But 26 percent of participants expressed concern about Davis as the next head of state and a whopping 44 percent said they were “scared” about him becoming prime minister, meaning 70 percent of participants had an unfavorable view of Davis as the prime minister.

Eyewitness News reported in July that while polling at the time showed greater support of the PLP over the FNM — 35 percent compared to 30 percent — participants in the survey preferred Minnis over Davis.

That online poll, conducted between November 2020 and May 2021, included a sample size of 5,965 participants.

In the latest polling, the data showing sentiment toward Minnis and Davis remained relatively consistent across gender groups.

A look at the data via age group showed improved favorability for Davis among older age groups, though Minnis continued to outperform him across the board.

Among participants aged 55 and older, 58 percent had a favorable view of Minnis as prime minister, while 19 percent said they were concerned and another 23 said they were “scared”, for a combined 42 percent unfavorable response.

In the same age group, 39 percent of respondents had a favorable view of Davis, while 24 percent were concerned and another 37 percent were scared about his leadership as prime minister, for a combined 61 percent unfavorable response.

Among participants 18 to 24 years old, 48 percent had a favorable view of Minnis as prime minister while another 52 percent were either concerned (27 percent) or scared (25 percent).

In this age bracket, just 23 percent of participants had a favorable view of Davis, while 77 percent were either concerned (24 percent) or scared (53 percent) about a Davis-led Bahamas.

Intel Cay also polled about the level of importance of the upcoming election, slated for September 16, when compared to past general elections.

A total of 2,084 respondents participated in that poll, with 75 percent of respondents stating they believe the upcoming general election is more important than past elections.

The data was also analyzed with respondents grouped based on party preference.

It showed that among respondents who support the PLP, 86 percent said the upcoming election was the most important election to date, while 73 percent of respondents who support the FNM said the same.

Among “undecided” voters and those who support “other” parties, 64 percent and 68 percent respectively said the upcoming general election was the most important to date.