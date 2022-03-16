HE IS MY UNCLE, I LOVE HIM: Grandson of strangled woman does not believe her son is responsible for her death

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Captain Keino Knowles, grandson of an 84-year-old woman who was found dead in her home two weeks ago said yesterday he was shocked to learn that an autopsy report confirmed the Abaco resident was strangled to death.

This week, Acting Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander said the victim’s son, who Eyewitness News understands is Sean Laing, was in custody and assisting police with their investigation.

Police initially classified the matter as a sudden death, but Fernander said information from the pathologist uncovered that Pearl Laing died from strangulation.

Knowles said while his family appears to be split, he does not believe his uncle, the youngest of Laing’s three sons, killed her.

“At this point, I don’t know what to believe,” he told Eyewitness News.

“I thought it was natural causes until the autopsy came back.

“My mother demanded a private autopsy be done, but I thought she was overdoing it.

“She had suspected foul play from the night of.”

Knowles said his uncle has claimed he was set up.

He said: “He is my uncle. I love him. He is not that type of person. He has my support.

“Other members don’t feel the same way.

“He is innocent until proven guilty.”

Knowles questioned how the person responsible for the death got into the home as only he and his grandmother have keys.

Asked if he could think of any reason why someone would want to take his grandmother’s life, Knowles said he could think of none.

Knowles, who lives on Abaco and built a home near his grandmother to be closer to her, said he learned of her death via a neighbor.

“I’m just in disbelief at the moment,” he said.

“It’s unreal to me. We lived together from [since] I graduated. I moved right next door. I work extreme hours, but I also have a lot of time off and in that time [I] and my grandmother would spend time daily.

“I moved east thinking my grandmother would come and live with me and she still didn’t come. So, I bought the property next door to Grammy and built a house there.”

Knowles said: “I love my grandmother. She is my heartstring. My uncle Sean loves my grandmother just as much as I do. That’s why I’m still hoping this accusation is not true.”