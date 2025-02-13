Hayward says GBPA and government willing to work together for Freeport’s future

NASSAU, BAHAMAS: On the heels of a public row between the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) and the Davis administration, Rupert Hayward, Principal & Director of the GBPA, while giving a status update on the climate of the working relationship between both parties, noted, “There is a willingness collectively to turn Freeport around.”

“The Prime Minister is very accommodating when we sit down and talk about things behind closed doors,” said Hayward. “Politics is often a lot of fanfare,” he asserted with a smile.

“I think we need to get our public messaging right. I think that it is important that people see the big stakeholders in Grand Bahama working together and not just behind the scenes but also in public,” Hayward admitted.

“We want partnership, we want to support the government. We want to see government our government thrive and succeed for the benefit of not just Grand Bahama, but the entire islands of The Bahamas.”