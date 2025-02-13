Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

Hayward says GBPA and government willing to work together for Freeport’s future

0
SHARES
50
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp
Tags:

NASSAU, BAHAMAS: On the heels of a public row between the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) and the Davis administration, Rupert Hayward, Principal & Director of the GBPA, while giving a status update on the climate of the working relationship between both parties, noted, “There is a willingness collectively to turn Freeport around.”

“The Prime Minister is very accommodating when we sit down and talk about things behind closed doors,” said Hayward. “Politics is often a lot of fanfare,” he asserted with a smile.

“I think we need to get our public messaging right. I think that it is important that people see the big stakeholders in Grand Bahama working together and not just behind the scenes but also in public,” Hayward admitted.

“We want partnership, we want to support the government. We want to see government our government thrive and succeed for the benefit of not just Grand Bahama, but the entire islands of The Bahamas.”

  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture