Hayward calls for collaboration between GBPA and the government

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- WHO IS DROPPING THE BALL?: Eyewitness News pressed Rupert Hayward, Principal & Director of the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) on Thursday morning to answer “Who is dropping the ball, the GBPA or government in Grand Bahama,” when it comes to the overall growth and economic rebound of the island; Hayward, while not seeking to cast blame on any parties involved, proceeded to further expand on a proposed “economic model,” that he feels will help both entities better serve Grand Bahama Island. “We do have constraints but those constraints can be removed while working with government. There are building blocks… getting the regulatory framework right, improving the ease of doing business, improve the processes that allow foreign direct investment to invest. The Port Authority has more money to reinvest in the city, you will all have jobs, the roads look better; its a snowball effect but it comes from the building blocks.”