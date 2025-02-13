Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

Hayward calls for collaboration between GBPA and the government

0
SHARES
2
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp
Tags:
NASSAU, BAHAMAS- WHO IS DROPPING THE BALL?: Eyewitness News pressed Rupert Hayward, Principal & Director of the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) on Thursday morning to answer “Who is dropping the ball, the GBPA or government in Grand Bahama,” when it comes to the overall growth and economic rebound of the island; Hayward, while not seeking to cast blame on any parties involved, proceeded to further expand on a proposed “economic model,” that he feels will help both entities better serve Grand Bahama Island. “We do have constraints but those constraints can be removed while working with government. There are building blocks… getting the regulatory framework right, improving the ease of doing business, improve the processes that allow foreign direct investment to invest. The Port Authority has more money to reinvest in the city, you will all have jobs, the roads look better; its a snowball effect but it comes from the building blocks.”
  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture