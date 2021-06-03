HAVE A LITTLE RESPECT: Fort Charlotte MP hits back at PM reference to FNM candidate taking his seat

Humes: I would just ask “my dear prime minister” to give me a little bit more respect

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Fort Charlotte MP Mark Humes said yesterday that Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis’ references in Parliament to Free National Movement (FNM) candidate Drumeco Archer as the next member of Parliament for Fort Charlotte was “disrespectful” to him as the incumbent, who was “unceremoniously deselected”.

Leading the budget debate in Parliament, Minnis told Junkanooers to be prepared for a $2 million investment and grant of 20 acres of Crown land to allow them to build a Junkanoo Village as a cultural and tourist attraction.

“So, let me say to Peter, JJ, Carwash and others that Junkanoo will rise,” Minnis said.

“I call Drumeco Archer. I call the next member of Parliament, Drumeco Archer.”

Humes stood on a point of order.

“Mr Speaker, you know, typically I am very quiet here in the House and I listen quite contentedly to what is taking place and for most of the last few months, I have sort of kept graciously kept silent on most matters — well, actually, the last four years, for most matters that have taken place in Fort Charlotte,” he said.

“And I think, I have never said it publicly, but I think it is quite disrespectful that as I, the current member of Parliament, sits here in the House of Assembly, the duly elected and unceremoniously deselected, member of Parliament sits here. I think it is quite disrespectful and my party would speak to the next — well, refer to him as the next member of Parliament.

“There is no guarantee. The people still have a say in that matter…

“I wouldn’t ask for it to be stricken for the record. I just would ask for more respect for the current, sitting member of Parliament, until such time as I graciously decide that I am going to move aside, if that is what I am going to do.

“But, until such time, I would just ask my dear prime minister to sort of just…give me a little bit more respect.”

In response, the prime minister said: “I meant no disrespect or ill-intent for the sitting member for Fort Charlotte.”

The FNM ratified Drumeco Archer for the seat in April.

In March, Humes said he will let the nomination process “run its full course”.

Humes won the Fort Charlotte seat with 2,153 votes (54 percent) in the 2017 general election, while the Progressive Liberal Party’s Alfred Sears got 1,616 votes (41 percent).