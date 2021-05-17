HATS OFF TO SIR CHARLES: The nation says goodbye to noted public figure Charles Carter

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Condolences poured in yesterday as Bahamians across the archipelago learned of the passing of Sir Charles Carter, a veteran broadcaster and former Cabinet minister.

He died in hospital at the age of 78 after a long battle with illness.

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis in a statement said: “I was saddened to learn of the death of Sir Edward Charles Carter at the age of 78. Sir Charles was a genuine lover of Bahamian culture and a broadcasting pioneer.

“When he spoke of our arts or music, one could hear the passion he had for his country and people.”

As he recounted Carter’s numerous achievements over the years, Minnis added: “Sir Charles was a cultural giant who did his part to ensure that knowledge of Bahamian culture passed on to successive generations.

“He loved our traditions and passed on this love with great exuberance and passion.

“Sir Charles lived a life of extraordinary accomplishments.

“On behalf of the government of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, I extend heartfelt condolences to Lady Carter and the entire Carter family on the death of Sir Charles. May he rest in eternal peace.”

Members of Her Majesty’s Loyal Opposition were also among those extending best wishes to Carter’s family, with Progressive Liberal Party Chairman Fred Mitchell issuing a statement on behalf of the party’s leaders.

“This marks the end of an era in the life of our country for the arts, broadcasting and media,” Mitchell said.

“For decades, Sir Charles loomed over those spheres. He was the voice that woke us up each morning. He assured us that we were Bahamians.

“He then entered public life and served with distinction as a member of Parliament and a Cabinet minister. He was a faithful adherent and supporter of the progressive cause.

“The party commends him to almighty God and thanks him for his inestimable contributions to our country and its national life.

“Blessings to his widow, Lady Muriell Carter, his sons, Eddie and Mark, and the wider family who survived him.”

The Bahamas Press Club 2014 added its voice to the many, noting it was “deeply saddened by the passing of a noted Bahamian son, Sir Edward Charles Carter, KCMG”.

“Sir Charles’ career ran the gamut from a radio announcer and television personality to the House of Parliament, and the Cabinet to newspaper publisher, and radio station owner,” read a statement issued by the club.

Referring to Carter as a “pioneer”, the club added: “Sir Charles’ message to the Bahamian media was: ‘Find in your work the trigger, the love that makes you want to tell the stories of this country in such a way that you cause young people to have a better idea about this country.’”

Carter served as the MP of the Holy Cross constituency from 1982 to 1992 and as minister of health and minister of foreign affairs for the Progressive Liberal Party.

His media career has included positions at the Broadcasting Corporation of The Bahamas, Island FM and The Nassau Guardian.

He was knighted by the queen in 2016 and in 2018 received the Bahamas Press Club’s Etienne Dupuch Lifetime Achievement Award — the highest honor.