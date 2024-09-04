Watch ILTV Live
‘HAS-BEENS TRYING TO TAKE OVER THE VALLEY BOYS’

Gus Cooper’s son speaks on ongoing rift within group

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Fransisco Cooper, son of Valley Boys founding member and longtime group leader Gus Cooper, argued that an ongoing dispute between two factions of the Valley Boys Junkanoo group “doesn’t sit well with the Cooper family.”

Cooper spoke to an ongoing rift in the Junkanoo organization that made headlines once again on Tuesday evening as members of the Way Forward Valley Boys Junkanoo group stopped at the organization’s Claridge Road Junkanoo shack to hand out eviction notices to take control of the shack in preparation for the upcoming Junkanoo parades.

Cooper was one of several members of “The World Famous Valley Boys” who were present at the shack when members of the breakaway group came to hand out eviction notices.

Cooper asserted: “I remember when the first block of this building was laid” as he made reference to the Junkanoo shack.

Cooper shared a view similar to others who side with the World Famous Valley Boys, noting that this seems to be a hostile takeover despite the interim chairman of the Way Forward Valley Boys arguing that he and his team had legal grounds to hand out eviction notices.

