Hanna-Martin tells royals The Bahamas will be “victorious on all fronts”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Minister of Education and Technical and Vocation Training Glenys Hanna-Martin said yesterday that the Bahamian people’s resilience and “dogged determination” has allowed the nation and its people to endure the “painful ravages of history”.

However, she said it is that invincible resolve that will see The Bahamas, through God’s grace, “victorious all on fronts, in every way.”

Hanna-Martin was addressing scores of students at Sybil Strachan Primary School and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, who toured the school as day two of the visit to The Bahamas to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Numerous members of the Davis Cabinet were also in attendance.

The minister said that during debate in Parliament this week on an amendment to the National Heroes Act, there was bipartisan support of the necessity to more “aggressively and purposefully and permanently memorialize and monumentalize those persons who have been so pivotal to the formation of our national identity and our unified progress as a Bahamian people”.

She continued: “People such as our great leaders, who throughout the course of history, fought for our freedom from oppression and tyranny; those who extended our unique cultural voice; those who dedicated their lives to the full progress of our people in every sphere of existence…”

Quoting Marcus Garvey, Hanna-Martin said a people without knowledge of their past history, origin and culture is “like a tree without roots”.

“It is important to note that while the journey of our people has been most difficult, we celebrate that it has been and continues to be the strength, the resilience, and the excellence and dogged determination of successive generations which has allowed us to endure the painful ravages of history, but to emerge as a new people, crafting our own sacred destiny.

“Key to this emergence is the education of our people.

“And while pre-1967 access to education for the masses was restricted and in most instances, inaccessible, where there being only one public secondary school in the country to service the entire population, today, there is universal free access to education at scores of school nationwide.”

She continued: “As I have stated, our journey as a people has not been without difficulty or challenge, but or resolve is invincible, and with God’s grace we will be victorious all on fronts, in every way.”

Hanna-Martin said as the royals conclude their tour of New Providence and travel to Abaco and Grand Bahama, the couple will get a glimpse of The Bahamas’ rich culture and witness the indomitable spirit of its people.