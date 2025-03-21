Hanna Martin: ‘More signage and crossing guards to be implemented in school zones’

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Education Minister Glenys Hanna Martin revealed on Friday afternoon that her ministry is collaborating with the Ministry of Energy and Transport to implement proper roadside signage, particularly in high-traffic school zones.

Her comments came on the heels of a traffic accident involving a student from CH Reeves Junior High School, near Marathon Mall, on Thursday afternoon.

Hanna Martin told reporters that they hope to have crossing guards placed in various school zones to ensure that students are safe while traversing to and from school.

The minister also urged drivers to exercise caution and attentiveness while driving; she encouraged motorists to be aware of pedestrians at all times.

And now the status of the students is unknown but it’s developing story.