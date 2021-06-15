Hanna-Martin, Dames clash in HOA over RBDF vessels in operation

7o percent of RBDF in operation

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A heated exchange erupted in the House of Assembly yesterday after Englerston MP Glenys Hanna-Martin said she was made to understand that only two of the new $200 million fleet of Royal Bahamas Defense Force (RBDF) vessels were in operation.

The claim was vehemently shot down by Minister of National Security Marvin Dames, who said the Englerston MP was “totally incorrect” and ought not to come to the House of Assembly with inaccurate information.

Hanna-Martin said she was asking Dames as the minister to clarify the matter.

He later confirmed that 70 percent of the vessels were operational and the few that were not , had generator issues derived from operating on their own power, causing them wear and tear that was not intended.

“The member comes in her and makes these assertions with no facts,” Dames said during the exchange.

“Two vessels functional? Please. Please. Answer?

“This is a budget contribution, alright.

“Bring an intelligent contribution to this Parliament.

“Answer what question? Sit down man. Sit down.”

Deputy Speaker of the House Assembly Don Saunders intervened on more than one occasion, calling for cooler heads to prevail.

“Mount Moriah, Mount Moriah, Mount Moriah please, sit down please,” Saunders repeated. “Please, one second members. Mount Moriah, the member for Englerston yielded in my estimation to allow you to clarify a point.

“Now the chair is only inviting you to clarify the point. You don’t need to get into any; just clarify the point and if you disagree, enlighten the member for Englerson and the House and then pleasantly…”

Dames said he would not mislead the House.

The minister said while the former administration purchased the fleets of new RBDF vessels, there was no infrastructure to support the $200 million investment.

Dames insisted the investment was not secured, and the vessels were operating on their own power for almost five years at a cost of over $10,000 per month because there was no electrification of the base to accommodate the vessels.

“Come to this House with factual information,” Dames said.

To Dames, the deputy speaker said that there was “no need to have a speech on it”.

“We have much more than two vessels operational,” he said.

Hanna-Martin said: “Now I hear the member get up and talk about ‘we didn’t do this and we ain’ do that’. I said what we did. Now, I want to repeat again, I am advised that the HMBS Arthur Dion Hanna has been laid up for four years, awaiting repairs — and investment by today’s value of $25 million — sitting up gathering dust.

“Now, the member has indicated that it’s much more than two vessels for patrol.

“I’m sure you’ll come and clarify it. This is what my information is. Certainly, I will go with the minister’s information is although he hasn’t clarified how many.”

Dames later explained that the HMBS Arthur Hanna was grounded four years ago and the RBDF negotiated with the insurance company and the manufacture of the vessel, reaching an agreement.

But the minister said there were some additional “issues having to do with that”.

Hanna-Martin said the PLP enhanced the capacity of the RBDF with the Sandy Bottom Project, and the commissioning of the new vessels