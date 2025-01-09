Halkitis compares records of the PLP and FNM on VAT

Following Davis’s announcement, some critics questioned if the new measures were better than the Minnis administration’s approach. Halkitis had previously argued that exemptions are not feasible to manage.

Under the previous FNM administration, VAT was set at 12%, but breadbasket items among other select items, were zero-rated. VAT was initially introduced at a rate of 7.5% under the Christie-led administration a decade ago.

Hours after Prime Minister Philip Davis announced a 50% reduction in the value-added tax (VAT), Economic Affairs Minister Michael Halkitis noted that this decision does not imply that the previous Free National Movement (FNM) government “had it right” regarding their VAT structure during their time in office.