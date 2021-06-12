Haitian woman and child dead after boat capsizes — search continues for missing boaters

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A Haitian woman and a boy died yesterday following a vessel capsizing in waters off Grand Bahama, according to police.

Authorities rescued six more Haitian nationals who were clinging to the vessel which was around seven miles off Memory Rock.

The survivors were transported to land and treated for their injuries.

The police and Department of Immigration will continue to investigate the matter while a multi-agency search effort is being conducted by members of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force Search and Rescue Unit, the Royal Bahamas Police Marine Division, BASRA, Unites States Air Force, and United States Coast Guard,

In a separate release, the RBDF said the incident took place shortly before 9am yesterday.

“Officials from Operations Turks and Caicos (OPBAT) receive information that a 24 ft. vessel had capsized in waters 5.65 nautical miles off Memory Rock, in the northern Bahamas. Commander William Sturrup, Search and Rescue Coordinator confirmed that shortly after being informed, Royal Bahamas Defence Force assets were deployed to assist in the rescue operation.”

It added: “The Royal Bahamas Police Force assets on scene recovered a total of seven Haitian nationals who were rescued from the capsized vessel, along with two deceased individuals. An ongoing search for the other remaining boaters is currently being conducted.”