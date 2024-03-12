Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry resigns

CARICOM has confirmed that Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry has resigned as the Caribbean island’s head of government.

Henry’s resignation comes amid growing civil unrest in Haiti and numerous calls made by a notorious Haitian ex-cop turned gang leader, Jimmy Cherizier, for him to resign.

On March 6, 2024, Cherizier warned that “the current chaos engulfing the capital Port-au-Prince will lead into civil war and ‘genocide’ unless Prime Minister Ariel Henry steps down.”

Henry assumed the unelected role of Prime Minster in 2021 following the assassination of the country’s last President, Jovenel Moïse.

Henry’s resignation comes as Prime Minister Philip Davis joined CARICOM leaders in Jamaica on Monday for a one day session to discuss the situation of unrest in Haiti and regional security.

The meeting reportedly came following a push from the United States (US) last week; the US reportedly called for an “expedited” creation of a presidential council.

There has been no indication of an official statement from Cherizier following the resignation of Henry on Monday.