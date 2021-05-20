Haiti chargé d’affaires meets with Bahamas foreign affairs minister

Henfield acknowledges “unfortunate” comments about Haiti recently made by Bahamian government officials

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Minister of Foreign Affairs Darren Henfield recently met with ad interim Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of Haiti in The Bahamas Anthony Brutus for a “frank and productive dialogue”.

The matters addressed at the meeting held at the Bahamas Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ headquarters were the most topical issues of the day between Haiti and The Bahamas, namely: the extension of the restrictions on travel originating from Haiti and the related situation with the COVID-19 pandemic; the consideration of a revised visa facilitation for Haitian nationals wishing to travel to The Bahamas; the demolition of unregulated housing on Abaco; and the recent pronouncements at the ministerial level on living and social conditions in Haiti.

Henfield clarified the need for the extension by the Bahamian government of the suspension of travel from or transit through Haiti, which he associated to The Bahamas joining the global effort to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus. He advised that The Bahamas, like a majority of countries in the region and around the world, was actively implementing a vaccination programme to coincide with the safe travel of Bahamians, residents and tourists alike and the reopening of the domestic economy, an endeavor that would yield maximum returns through a collaborative industry. The Haitian chargé advised he would consult with his government on the means through which Haiti would join The Bahamas in this effort and return to normal the aviation movement between the two countries.

With respect to the expressed concerns in obtaining Bahamian visas using the current visa process, Henfield informed Brutus there were a number of technical issues with the online process that needed to be rectified. The process would resume thereafter. The chargé proposed a review of the existing visa facilitation for Haitian nationals with Canadian, Schengen, UK and US visas, which would allow for a beneficial increase in travel by Haitian tourists to The Bahamas; Henfield said he would have the proposal reviewed.

The minister reiterated the position of the government of The Bahamas as regards its laws on land ownership and use — including parameters for construction of housing — and reminded of its adherence to the judgment of the courts and government policy on the construction of unregulated housing. He recalled that the actions undertaken by the government were made very public in advance of execution, including on the need for the joint support of the Department of Social Services, concerned non-governmental organizations and the well-established Haitian community. Speaking from his vantage point, Henfield returned to the all-around complex situation and experience with Hurricane Dorian, starting from the national and personal calls for the unconditional access to and use of shelters before, during and after the storm’s passage by all residents on Abaco. He bade Brutus to call on all of his embassy’s broadest connections to safeguard the interests of the people in the Haitian diaspora in The Bahamas and to look out for their welfare. The chargé took on the charge to work closely with Henfield and the Bahamian government in bringing the necessary and desired attention to these matters.

As regards the recent pronouncements by certain government officials, Henfield acknowledged that the views as expressed were unfortunate, but they no doubt were reflective of the close-knit Bahamian-Haitian relations, at the familial and social levels. He expressed regret for the same and asked that the chargé convey the same to his authorities.

The acknowledgment may have been in reference to comments made last week by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Works Desmond Bannister, who suggested Haiti has “dirt, garbage [and] shanty houses all over the place”.

Henfield’s meeting with Brutus ended with the promise of renewed consideration of examples of other areas favorable to the enrichment of the bilateral relations, particularly through collaboration in people-to-people exchanges in educational and cultural activities.

Also present at the meeting were Permanent Secretary Peter Deveaux-Isaacs; High Commissioner to the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Reuben L Rahming; and former Ambassador to Haiti Captain Godfrey Rolle.