GUNNED DOWN: RBDF officer killed as he arrived home

Killing marks 63rd murder for the year

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A Royal Bahamas Defence Force officer was accosted by three gunman, shot and killed when he arrived at his Pineyard home on Thursday evening.

Police said that the officer whose relatives identified as Joevonte Miller, 20s, was found lying on the sidewalk suffering from gunshot wounds.

It is believed that he was trying to escape from his assailants when he was shot multiple times.

The killing marks the 63rd murder for the year.

Investigations are ongoing.