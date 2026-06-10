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 Gunmen steal woman’s vehicle, cell phone and personal belongings during armed robbery on Eastern Road

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NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred shortly before 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, at a beach along Eastern Road, where a woman was robbed of her vehicle and personal belongings at gunpoint. According to preliminary reports, the victim was parked in her champagne-coloured Nissan Cube, licence plate number DA0005, when a dark-coloured Japanese vehicle pulled up behind her. Two male suspects exited the rear of the vehicle and approached her car, with one allegedly producing a firearm and ordering her to get out. As the victim attempted to retrieve her belongings before complying, one of the suspects entered the Nissan Cube, which contained her cell phone and other personal items, and drove away heading east. The stolen vehicle was followed by the dark-coloured Japanese car. The suspects were described as one tall and one short male, both dressed in dark-coloured clothing and wearing tams and face masks.

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