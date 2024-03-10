Gunmen rob man of cash during home invasion

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Gunmen reportedly entered the home of a man in the Fox Hill community on Saturday night and robbed him of an undetermined amount of cash.

According to preliminary reports, around 8:30 p.m., two unknown males entered a home on Armbrister Street, brandished firearms, and robbed the lone occupant, an adult man, of an undisclosed sum of money before fleeing the scene.

Police are appealing to anyone with information regarding this incident to please contact 911, 919,

or the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991.