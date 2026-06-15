Gunmen open fire on two men working on vehicle in St. James Road area

NASSAU, BAHAMAS: Police have launched an investigation into a shooting incident that occurred in the St. James Road area on Sunday, 14th June 2026, leaving two men, ages 34 and 46, hospitalized.

According to preliminary reports, shortly before 11:00 a.m., police received a call from an anonymous individual requesting Emergency Medical Services assistance for two men who had reportedly sustained gunshot injuries. Officers were immediately dispatched to the scene; however, upon arrival, they learned that both victims had already been transported to the hospital by private vehicle.

Investigators later visited the hospital and interviewed one of the victims, who reported that he and another male were performing mechanical work on a blue Nissan Cube when a black Honda approached. Two armed men reportedly exited the vehicle and opened fire, discharging multiple shots in their direction.

As a result of the incident, one victim sustained two gunshot wounds to his right hand, while the other suffered gunshot injuries to his shoulder and left arm.

Both men were conscious and receiving medical treatment at the time of the report. Their conditions are currently unknown.

The investigation continues.

Police are appealing to members of the public who may have information that may assist with these investigations. If you have relevant details, please contact 911, 919, your nearest police station, or the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991. Anonymous tips are also welcomed through CRIME STOPPERS at 328-TIPS (8477).