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Gunmen open fire in Mount Pleasant, killing 46-year-old man outside home

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NASSAU, BAHAMAS- A 46-year-old man was gunned down outside his Mount Pleasant home on Wednesday night after multiple armed assailants opened fire in what police believe was a targeted attack.

According to preliminary reports, shortly after 7:00 p.m., police were alerted by a woman who reported that her husband had been shot and was lying in the street outside their residence. Officers responded to Percy Road, where they found the victim unresponsive in front of a blue-and-white two-storey home. He was clad in grey clothing and black tennis shoes and had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

Emergency Medical Services pronounced him dead at the scene.

Initial investigations suggest the victim had just exited his home when a light-coloured SUV pulled up nearby. Several occupants reportedly exited the vehicle armed with high-powered weapons and discharged multiple rounds in his direction before fleeing.

During scene processing, officers recovered a firearm and ammunition from the victim. Investigators also later located a Kia Optima, license plate AE0445, bearing disc number SN5801, in the Coral Harbour area, which is believed to be connected to the incident.

Investigations are ongoing.

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