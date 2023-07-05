Gunmen in Marshall Road party shooting known to police, one on bail for two murders

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police say that their investigations into a shooting at a party on Marshall Road Sunday night which left a man dead and two police officers with gunshot wounds have revealed that the two suspected gunmen are both known to them, with one being on bail for two murders.

Initial reports indicated that shortly before 11pm two off-duty officers were attending a pool party when they heard gunshots being discharged and went to make inquiries. The officers were then confronted by two men who opened fire on them. Both officers received gunshot injuries to their arms and were taken to hospital where they were listed in stable condition. The suspects reportedly fled the area in a small silver Japanese vehicle.

Police say that following the incident, officers conducted a search of the area where the officers were shot to determine whether any additional persons were injured, with negative results. However, sometime around 8am on Monday, police were notified that a man was found dead on a property Marshall Road. Police responded and discovered the body of a man with gunshot injuries in what they described as a “rugged and uneven bushy area, with numerous overgrown trees,” on an adjacent property, an estimated 200 feet from where the officers were injured. Relatives have identified the victim as Garath Pyfrom, a husband and father. Grief-stricken relatives and friends of Pyfrom have taken to social media to express their sorrow over his untimely demise.

Police say that their investigations thus far have revealed that both suspects are known to police, with one being on bail for two murders.