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Gunman steals cash from Oakes Field business during early morning robbery

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NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police are investigating an armed robbery at a business establishment in Oakes Field after a gunman reportedly entered the premises and demanded cash from a cashier.

Preliminary reports indicate that shortly after 3:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, an unidentified male suspect armed with a firearm entered the establishment. The suspect, described as tall, slim and dark-skinned, was reportedly dressed in all black, wearing gloves and covering his face with a dark-coloured shirt.

Police say the cashier complied with demands and handed over an undetermined amount of cash before the suspect fled northward, making good his escape. Investigations continue.

Police are appealing to anyone with information related to either matter to contact 911, 919, the nearest police station, the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477).

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