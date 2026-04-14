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Gunman steals $12,000 cash in Cable Beach Plaza robbery

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NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police are investigating an armed robbery at Cable Beach Plaza that left a man assaulted and more than $12,000 stolen in broad daylight on Monday.
Shortly before 1 p.m. on April 13, 2026, the victim was preparing to leave a business establishment along West Bay Street when he was approached by a lone gunman who demanded a bag. When the victim resisted, he was struck in the chest.
The assailant then grabbed the bag, which contained five envelopes holding over $12,000 in cash belonging to a business, and fled the scene in a teal Nissan vehicle. Police said the suspect was followed by what appeared to be a silver or grey Nissan Cube, and both vehicles left the area.
Investigations are ongoing.

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