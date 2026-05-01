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Gunman opens fire inside Carmichael Road establishment, leaving 30-year-old man hospitalized with head injury

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NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police are investigating an early morning shooting on Friday, May 1st, 2026, at a business establishment on Carmichael Road that left a 30-year-old man hospitalized in guarded condition.

Shortly before 2:00 a.m., officers were alerted to the incident and responded to the scene, where they were informed that several individuals were gathered in an upstairs section of the establishment when an unknown male arrived in a light-coloured Toyota Passo. The suspect reportedly entered the premises, brandished a firearm, and discharged multiple shots toward patrons.

One male sustained a gunshot wound to the back of the head. The suspect fled the scene in the same vehicle in an unknown direction. He is described as wearing red pants, a black shirt, and a black mask. Emergency Medical Services transported the injured man to hospital, where he remains in guarded condition. Investigations continue.

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