Gunman killed by accomplice during shooting on Key West Street

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police say that a gunman was killed by his accomplice during a shooting on Key West Street Monday night.

Police say they were alerted to reports of gunshots in the Englerston community around 8:25 p.m. Monday. At the scene police, discovered the lifeless body of a man of dark complexion, who was masked, dressed in dark clothing and black gloves, lying in front of a residential property on Key West Street. In addition, a second man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to his left forearm. That man was taken to the hospital by emergency medical services and he is listed in stable condition.

According to initial reports, the deceased was accompanied by another man, both of whom were occupants of a dark-colored vehicle that stopped in front of a residence on Key West Street north of Robinson Road. It was further reported that both men exited the vehicle and opened fire on a man who was standing outside the home. During the exchange of gunshots, the deceased was shot by his accomplice, who quickly fled the area. The second victim was allegedly shot while doing maintenance outside the residence.