Gunfire Erupts at BDOCS as Officer Exchanges Shots with Alleged Contraband Smuggler

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Prison officers believe a man allegedly attempted to smuggle contraband on the premises of the Bahamas Department of Corrections, has been shot.

Police are now investigating a shooting incident that unfolded early Monday morning on the compound.

According to initial reports, around 3:00 a.m., a prison officer encountered an unknown male on the premises. The suspect allegedly pulled out a firearm and fired several shots at the officer.

The officer returned fire with his service weapon, striking the suspect, who managed to flee the area despite his injuries.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact 911, 919, the nearest police station, the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991, or CRIME STOPPERS at 328-TIPS (8477).