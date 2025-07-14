Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

Gunfire Erupts at BDOCS as Officer Exchanges Shots with Alleged Contraband Smuggler

0
SHARES
184
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Prison officers believe a man allegedly attempted to smuggle contraband on the premises of the Bahamas Department of Corrections, has been shot.

Police are now investigating a shooting incident that unfolded early Monday morning on the compound.

According to initial reports, around 3:00 a.m., a prison officer encountered an unknown male on the premises. The suspect allegedly pulled out a firearm and fired several shots at the officer.

The officer returned fire with his service weapon, striking the suspect, who managed to flee the area despite his injuries.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact 911, 919, the nearest police station, the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991, or CRIME STOPPERS at 328-TIPS (8477).

  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture