Guests and staff at Sandals Royal Bahamian take on philanthropic exploits

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Over 20 guests who recently vacationed at Sandals Royal Bahamian made a sizeable donation to the St Elizabeth Estate Children’s Home.

The guests who all work for Manulife Bank in Toronto Canada packed more than 30 bags of school supplies, stationaries, and toiletries and handed them over to the facility.

The group vacationed at the reimagined resort for a little over a week and was happy to be able to give back to an entity in the country.

“We wanted to be able to help and donate to this amazing island,” said Deanna Basso, an Event Planner with Manulife Bank.

“We’ve worked with charities before and we were made aware of the Elizabeth Estates that they were in need of some items so we chose them. It is the least we could do.”

The guests also served the children ice cream and cake, played some cool games, and spent the day interacting with the Elizabeth Estates team.

Deputy Administrator at the facility Beryl Gray shared that she is still basking in the kindness of the Sandals’ guests.

“We are extremely appreciative. I was the person who coordinated the day with the guests and the kids enjoyed everything. The donations were very useful and the little bags with supplies made our day. Not only were the bags unique, they were well put together with items that the children needed,” Gray said.

But when it comes to giving, Sandals Royal Bahamian has been on quite a roll, whether by way of some of their benevolent guests, through their charity arm- the Sandals Foundation – or just the sheer initiative of several of its leaders who are relentless in their push to help create a positive impact in the communities around Nassau.

Just two weeks ago, over 25 volunteers from the resort journeyed to Nassau Village where they donated more than 120 warm meals to residents. They also issued school supplies, hygiene supplies, clothing items, sheets, and towels.

This was done from the F.O.A.M headquarters and President, Khandi Gibson had nothing but kind words for the volunteers from Sandals Royal Bahamian.

“Words are not enough to express how grateful we are to the entire Sandals team for coming to our community and doing such a phenomenal job. We are very thankful and we are looking forward to future partnerships with the resort,” Gibson said.