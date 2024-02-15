GSSSA track and field meet set for February 28 to March 1

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- All roads lead to the 30th edition of the Government Secondary Schools Sports Association (GSSSA) track and field meet; GSSSA President Varel Davis notes that she’s looking forward to three days of healthy competitions amongst the various junior and senior schools.

The meet will be held from February 28 to March 1 at the original Thomas A. Robison Stadium tracks.

The CH Reeves Raptors are the defending champions for the junior schools, while the CR Walker Knights are the defending champions in the senior schools category.