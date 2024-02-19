Grouper snatchers fined and arraigned

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Department of Marine Resources is clamping down on fishermen who are bent on violating the closure of the Nassau Grouper Season; to date they have confiscated in excess of 1,500 lbs of Nassau Grouper and two men have been brought before the court since the closure of the Nassau Grouper Season commenced on December 1.

Gregory Bethel, Director of Marine Resources, said two sting operations of mailboats on Potter’s Cay Dock conducted within the last three weeks uncovered sizable amounts of Nassau Grouper which he said were illegally harvested.

Bethel confirmed that the mailboat operators were not fined; however, he said the Nassau Grouper meat was confiscated.

He also revealed another incident where two Long Island fisherman were found in possession of over 400 lbs of Nassau Grouper during the closed season. Both were arraigned, fined $1,500 and ordered to complete 50 hours of community service.

Fishermen will be allowed to fish the Nassau Grouper when the closure of season ends on February 28.