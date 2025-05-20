Watch ILTV Live
Groundbreaking Haitian Political Thriller Kidnapping Inc. Comes to Bahamian Screens

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Acclaimed Bahamian filmmaker and film industry pioneer Kareem Mortimer returns to local screens with the highly anticipated Bahamian theatrical release of Kidnapping Inc., a darkly comedic political thriller by Haitian director Bruno Mourral.
The film will premiere in The Bahamas on Thursday, June 19, with an exclusive VIP screening at Fusion Superplex and a two-week run in select theaters.

Following a powerful international debut, including a sold-out premiere at the Global Dominican Film Festival and a historic run as the first Haitian film to screen at the Sundance Film Festival, Kidnapping Inc. has garnered over 20 award nominations and captivated audiences with its bold storytelling.

Executive produced and distributed in select Caribbean territories by Best Yet Entertainment, a Los Angeles-based company led by Kareem Mortimer, Julia Woolley Chatwin, and Trevite Willis, the film represents another milestone in their mission to bring high-quality, culturally resonant Caribbean stories to the global stage.

“This film is a stunning achievement not only in terms of its craft but in its courage,” said Mortimer, Best Yet Creative Director and Producer. “Bruno Mourral and the Haitian production team took a bold leap to tell a story that blends humour, drama, and action—shining a light on the real challenges facing Haiti through a fresh and powerful lens. It’s a privilege for us at Best Yet to help bring Kidnapping Inc. to Caribbean audiences and to spotlight the resilience and talent of our region’s filmmakers.”

Kidnapping Inc. follows two bumbling criminals hired for a seemingly straightforward abduction in Port-au-Prince. What begins as a routine job quickly spirals into chaos, unraveling a dark and deadly political conspiracy. Combining sharp satire with gripping suspense, the film evokes comparisons to City of God and Pulp Fiction while offering an unflinching look at Haiti’s complex social and political landscape.

Despite staggering setbacks during production, including multiple shutdowns due to unrest, the assassination of Haiti’s president, and the tragic loss of several cast and crew members to violence, the team’s dedication and resilience prevailed. As director Bruno Mourral states,
“Kidnapping Inc. is not just a movie. It’s a testimony to the perseverance of the Haitian people and the power of art in the face of adversity.”

The cast includes standout performances by Gessica Généus, Marcus Boereau, and Manfred Marcelin. Boereau, who hails from Port-au-Prince, called the film “a bridge between nations and a spotlight on human rights issues that demand global attention.”

Distributed by Best Yet Entertainment, Kidnapping Inc. exemplifies the company’s ethos: championing bold, cross-cultural stories and elevating the voices of emerging Caribbean filmmakers. Founded by Mortimer alongside Julia Woolley Chatwin and Trevite Willis, Best Yet has quickly built a reputation for high-caliber content, including multiple Sundance premieres and international distribution deals.

With the June 19 premiere at Fusion Superplex, Bahamian audiences are invited to experience a cinematic event that is as entertaining as it is impactful. Kidnapping Inc. promises to be a thrilling and thought-provoking film that will keep you on the edge of your seat. Tickets for the VIP screening are available here, and the general release will be available through Fusion Superplex.

