Ground broken for $250 million South Long Island cruise port development

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The development of a $250 million cruise port and resort in south Long Island and other spin-off businesses could be “just what the doctor ordered” for the island’s ailing economy it was noted yesterday, with developers breaking ground on the much-touted project.

Azul Destinations and Calypso Cove Destinations have committed to building Calypso Cove, a luxury resort and cruise port on Long Island. The $250 million development will include a port area, a 200-room hotel, an 18-hole golf course, a casino, a waterpark, and marina facilities for mega-yachts.

Tourism, Aviation, and Investment Minister Chester Cooper touted the groundbreaking as a “great day” for Long Island, noting that the development marks roughly $1 billion in cruise infrastructure investment in The Bahamas over the last two years and $6 billion worth of investment approved by the Davis administration in the last year.

Prime Minister Philip Davis noted that his administration is committed to ensuring that investments are decentralized from the Nassau-centric model that has prevailed over the years. He thanked the developers for their confidence in committing to undertaking the project in Gordon’s South Long Island.

Carlos Torres de Navarra, principal of Azul Destinations said, “For our project Calypso Cove will be the first destination where you can say all the boxes are going to be checked off and not just for the benefit of one cruise line but for the entire cruise industry. It is this multi-brand approach that is going to be unique to long sailed. In addition to getting off the ship and enjoying the retail, restaurants, food and beverage areas, and shore excursions they will be able to enjoy a beach.”

Long Island MP Adrian Gibson noted that the potential economic benefits and overall social-economic impact of the development are something Long Islanders have been hoping and clamoring for the past 50 years. He noted that the Calypso Cove development along with the development of the island’s airport could be the catalyst to propel Long Island to “heights not yet seen.”

Gibson noted that the project could spur a variety of other developments on the islands.

“This development and the prospect of other future public-private partnerships and other business arrangements could be just what the doctor ordered for Long Island,” said Gibson.