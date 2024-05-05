“GROSS OVERSIGHT:” BAAAs apologizes for naming of “Haiti-Bahamas All-Star team”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations (BAAA) has released a statement apologizing for the “human error” that led to a team being listed as a “Haiti-Bahamas All-Star team.”

Screenshots sparked a firestorm of controversy on social media, with some offended over the name, which was displayed next to only the Bahamian flag on broadcast graphics.

The statement explained: “This race was run at the Pre-Game Show of the BTC World Athletics Relays Bahamas24, a show designed to create a legacy for our sport by integrating our young kids into a world-class track and field competition. It is an event intended to inspire athletes as young as 7 up to under 20.

“This engagement of athletes was extended to clubs, high schools, and athletes with disabilities, with the added component of the top three countries from Carifta Games, who competed in the Under 20 girls and boys division of the 4×100 and Mixed Relays.

“Team Haiti was invited to compete at the Pre-Game Show; however, they could not attend. As a result, a club requested that members of his club make up a team to represent Haiti.”

The statement indicated that this expression of interest was based on the club having sufficient athletes of Haitian descent. It further noted that at all times, the Federation was aware of this request and approved it, albeit under some conditions that were not met.

Those conditions included that the team seek sanctioning from the Haitian Athletic Federation to be represented under the Haitian flag, and that failure to meet the requirement of an all-Haitian member team should be named an “Unattached” Team.

“At no time did the Federation agree to a team being named a Haitian-Bahamas All-Star Team, as no such country exists,” the statement continued.

“Unfortunately, this escaped the meet management personnel and, by extension, the broadcasting team, both of whom were responsible for team data entry.”

The BAAAs offered a full apology to the people of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas and the people of the Republic of Haiti.