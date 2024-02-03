Green light given to sue gun manufacturing companies

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The government has welcomed the ruling by the United States Appeals Court in favor of Mexico’s attempts to file a lawsuit against US gun manufacturers alleging that their negligent business practices facilitate the illicit trafficking of their products into Mexico.

Last year, The Bahamas joined Antigua and Barbuda, Belize, Jamaica, St Vincent and the Grenadines, and Trinidad and Tobago had joined a suit filed by Mexico appealing a decision in a US court to hold gun makers responsible for facilitating the trafficking of deadly weapons across the border.

Director of Communications in the Office of the Prime Minister Latrae Rahming said that they are encouraged by the progress being made. He added that the right to bear arms in the U.S. is not a right to traffic weapons.

According to Rahming, Prime Minister Philip Davis is also in discussions with U.S officials, describing the matter as “concerning.”