GRANDMOTHER KILLED: Country’s 10th murder victim identified

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The elderly woman who was shot through Lily of the Valley Corner, and later died in hospital Thursday afternoon, has been unofficially identified as Renee Gray.

Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander has confirmed that the elderly woman was in a vehicle with two other women and a male toddler when a gunman emerged from bushes and opened fire on the vehicle.

The commissioner says the elderly woman, the grandmother of the male toddler, was fatally wounded while the toddler remains in hospital in critical condition.

The elderly woman’s death pushed the country’s murder count to 10 for 2024.