GRAND LUCAYAN’S NEXT OWNER: Bidders for beleaguered resort to be shortlisted over next several days

Royal Caribbean abandoned plans to acquire resort

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Tourism, Investments and Aviation Minister Chester Cooper said yesterday that with several “very credible” offers having been submitted to purchase the Grand Lucayan resort, the process of shortlisting those bidders will be undertaken over the next several days.

Speaking to the issue yesterday, Cooper said: “We do have several firm offers that we will begin the process of shortlisting over the next several days and I anticipate that by the 17th of March, when I speak at the Grand Bahama Business Outlook, we will have an opportunity to make a further statement.

“As it stands, we have several very credible offers.”

Cooper further noted: “The government has invested $150 million into the property and we are very interested in the best possible outcome for the property.”

The sale was listed with Canadian firm Colliers Enterprises to ensure the widest global net is cast to attract prospective qualified buyers, according to the board of Lucayan Renewal Holdings.

The Davis administration had canceled its agreement with RCL/ITM for the sale of the beleaguered resort.

Royal Caribbean International has abandoned plans to acquire the Grand Lucayan resort, with its president and CEO Michael Bayley recently indicating that the cruise company did not submit a bid during the recently concluded request for proposals (RFP) process.