NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police in Grand Bahama arrested a man and confiscated a firearm on Sunday, 22nd December, 2024,

during a routine vehicle search on Queens Highway.

Initial reports indicate that shortly after 1:00 a.m., officers from the Drug Enforcement Unit conducted a search of a vehicle and discovered a loaded firearm. The sole occupant, a 21-year-old male, was subsequently arrested and is assisting police with the investigation.