GRAND BAHAMA: TWO MEN ARRESTED IN DRUG CONFISCATION

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police in Grand Bahama confiscated a quantity of suspected marijuana and arrested two (2) men on Sunday, September 1, 2024.



According to initial reports, shortly before 1:00 a.m., officers from the Rapid Response Unit

conducted a routine stop-and-search of a vehicle at the intersection of Bay Berry Lane and East Atlantic Drive. During the search, they found a quantity of suspected marijuana in the vehicle, resulting in the arrest of the two (2) male occupants, aged 52 and 51.



At present, the estimated weight and street value of the suspected marijuana are unknown.



Investigations continue