NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Straw Market vendors in Grand Bahama are reportedly suffering from an extremely slow season; but, this is not a new battle for the business owners who told Eyewitness News on Friday morning that business has been slow for a number of years now.

Dorthy Pratt-Bain, a veteran vendor at the Port Lucaya Marketplace said that some days she leaves the market empty handed, without any sales for the day.